Why the Kansas City Chiefs hope they don’t have to use their newest player
The A-Team of Brooke Pryor, Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff gathered at Big O Tires in Independence to talk all things Chiefs, starting with the newest player, quarterback Matt Moore. If he gets on the field in anything other than a Chiefs blowout, that’s not good news for the Chiefs. Also, is Patrick Mahomes being over-exposed?
