Chiefs preseason injuries pile up. And projecting Mizzou, K-State, KU football seasons
The Chiefs provided injury information Monday on wide receiver Marcus Kemp and defensive lineman Breeland Speaks, who were hurt in the previous week’s preseason game, but the latest update was a stunner.
Backup quarterback Chad Henne fractured an ankle in Saturday’s game. The Chiefs acted quickly and will sign veteran backup Matt Moore.
Also, college beat writers Alex Schiffer (Mizzou), Kellis Robinett (K-State) and Jesse Newell (KU) project a final record for their football teams this season. Hint: the range is wide.
