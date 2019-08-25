Chiefs
Chiefs check enough boxes in third preseason game. What big decisions loom?
The Chiefs didn’t win their third preseason game, but no major injuries and production from the first-team offense made it a successful evening. The A-team of Brooke Pryor, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger broke down the 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and looked ahead to some of the decisions the Chiefs must make after the preseason finale on Thursday.
Read the stories we discussed:
Mahomes dives into final preseason appearance with a solid performance against Niners
How Patrick Mahomes’ pre-snap read sparked that Damien Williams touchdown catch
Mellinger: The Chiefs’ preseason is (basically) done. And they look ready for the real thing
