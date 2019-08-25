Chiefs check enough boxes in third preseason game. What big decisions loom?

The Kansas City Chiefs took to the field before Saturday’s preseason game, Aug. 24, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Star

The Chiefs didn’t win their third preseason game, but no major injuries and production from the first-team offense made it a successful evening. The A-team of Brooke Pryor, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger broke down the 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and looked ahead to some of the decisions the Chiefs must make after the preseason finale on Thursday.

Read the stories we discussed:

Mahomes dives into final preseason appearance with a solid performance against Niners

How Patrick Mahomes’ pre-snap read sparked that Damien Williams touchdown catch

Mellinger: The Chiefs’ preseason is (basically) done. And they look ready for the real thing

