Chiefs to sign former Dolphin Matt Moore after backup QB Chad Henne goes down

With backup Chad Henne unavailable for the immediate future, the Chiefs agreed to terms with veteran quaterback Matt Moore on Monday, a source told The Star.

Moore spent seven seasons with the Dolphins as a backup and was the team’s starter in 2011. Before that, he was with the Panthers for four seasons.

Henne fractured his right ankle during the Chiefs’ preseason game against San Francisco on Saturday night.

Henne, who will have surgery performed by Robert Anderson in Green Bay, appeared to injure the ankle when he was sacked Saturday night on the final play of his lone series. Both Arik Armstead and Damontre Moore landed on Henne’s ankle as they pulled him down from behind.

Two years ago, the Chiefs brought in both Henne and Moore when they were evaluating veteran backup QBs.

When Henne went down, Moore was the Chiefs’ first call.