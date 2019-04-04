Chiefs Twitter Q&A: lineup projections, draft questions and wedding bells

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on the running back position: ‘It’s Damien’s job to lose’ Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters that the running back job was Damien William's to lose, while he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters that the running back job was Damien William's to lose, while he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

We’re back with another round of answers to your Chiefs Twitter questions — likely the last one we’ll do before the Chiefs being their offseason programs on April 15.

It’s been a crazy hectic “offseason” already, between the NFL’s scouting combine, owners’ meetings, free agency, the departure of veteran players and the investigations involving Tyreek Hill.

Things seem to have slowed down in the last week, giving me a couple minutes to answer your questions, and for that, I’m thankful.

I’ll be out next week for my wedding, so I can almost guarantee there will be some kind of major Chiefs news then. Chris Jones’ extension? A new free-agent signing? A Patrick Mahomes lifetime contract? Mark it all down.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

But until that chaos unfolds, here are some answers to a couple of your most pressing questions. Thanks to everyone who tweeted a query.

If Takitaki is, and he won’t, available in the 7th that could be the biggest steal in the draft. — Karatekid (@The_DQ) April 3, 2019

Agreed. It was nice that it worked for him to be available in my simulated draft. The Chiefs like him (he’s reportedly taken a visit to KC), and it doesn’t hurt that he’s coming from Andy Reid’s alma mater of BYU.

Reid likes giving players second chances, particularly to good humans who’ve made mistakes. Takitaki fits this mold, sitting out the 2016 season following a 2015 suspension for a violation of team rules (he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft). Police said Takitaki stole a “one-of-a-kind” track jacket and soccer gear while working the night shift at his job as a campus janitor.

But that incident is long in his past. He’s married and by all accounts has matured. On the field, Takitaki is a solid linebacker, who had an impressive combine with 24 bench reps and a 125-inch leap in the broad jump. If he’s still around in a late round this month, the Chiefs should absolutely scoop him up to be a weakside linebacker.

With several vets in the fold, why not bring in Shane Ray to be a third down rusher instead of spending another premium pick (Jones, TK, Speaks in the last three years) on the D-Line? — Scott Franklin (@ScottFr33261670) April 2, 2019

You make a good point, and if I’m the Chiefs, this is an option that I’m definitely evaluating.

He makes sense in a lot of ways. Not only is he a talented player, but he’s also from Kansas City and has been open about his love of KCMO (have you seen the tattoo?).

The Mizzou product was plagued with injuries throughout his career in Denver and never quite lived up to his first-round status. Because of this, he should be a much cheaper option than many pass rushers on the market, commanding significantly less than Dee Ford’s $15.4 million franchise tag. If I’m the Chiefs, I take a chance with a one-year prove-it deal in the $5 million to $7 million range, especially given their $23.4 million in cap space.

Curious to hear your take on the Tyreek Hill video that was posted today on his Youtube channel. Interesting? Revealing? Not relevant? He speaks of his family, talks directly to Chiefs fans and seems optimistic.



Link to video: https://t.co/x2CAAhgfvf



Transcript below: pic.twitter.com/8b6jXdb5T2 — Don Hillary (@scoopschaser) April 2, 2019

It could mean anything, and it could mean nothing. I’m not going to speculate because it doesn’t do anyone any good to make guesses about this. The investigations are working their way through the legal processes — that’s what we know. Once we know more, we’ll report more.

Safety in the first is ridiculous, free safety isn’t the position you waste on a first round pick when you need corners and edge defenders. That would be GM malpractice! — Bucko_killjoy (@Bucko_Killjoy) April 3, 2019

Look, the Chiefs addressed some of the issues in their secondary by signing Tyrann Mathieu and Bashaud Breeland, but both the safety and the corner positions need more upgrades — especially with the departure of safety Eric Murray in this week’s acquisition of Emmanuel Ogbah.

Mathieu is a versatile enough player, but I think the Chiefs could take either a free or a strong safety in the first round and find a good fit for him in the defense. From the sounds of it, Mathieu is going to be a strong safety in Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme. Adding a first-round free safety like Taylor Rapp is a justifiable move, especially with the departures of Ron Parker and Murray.

how do you rate the following way to improve roster: day 3 picks, AAF elite top 5-10, UDFAs — k. vincent belt (@kvb369) April 2, 2019

That’s a great question. I’m going AAF elite top 5-10, UDFA, then day 3 picks. The AAF had some really promising players that I’d like to see the Chiefs consider.

And in fact, as I type this, they’ve signed Keith Reaser. Good timing, Brett Veach!

After that, the Chiefs have shown a knack for mining some gems in the UDFA classes — Ben Neimann and Darrel Williams are good examples. Those guys seems to have bigger impacts than the day 3 picks, so that’s why I’m ranking them above the drafted players for roster improvement.

Do you have a pre-draft starters prediction? I’m curious to where the actual roster holes are, not the fan perceived holes. I know the chiefs have guys they like way more than we realize. — Clint Miller (@Clintonrmiller) April 2, 2019

Here goes nothing:

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes (whew that was easy)





RB: Damien Williams

WR: Tyreek Hill

WR: Sammy Watkins

TE: Travis Kelce

FB: Anthony Sherman

LT: Eric Fisher

LG: Cam Erving

C: Austin Reiter

RG: Andrew Wylie

RT: Mitchell Schwartz

4-3 defense

WDE: Alex Okafor

DT: Chris Jones

DT: Derrick Nnadi

SDE: Breeland Speaks

WILL: Anthony Hitchens

MIKE: Reggie Ragland

SAM: Damien Wilson

FS: Daniel Sorensen

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

CB: Charvarius Ward

CB: Kendall Fuller

After looking at this, I think their biggest needs are at corner, safety, sam linebacker, edge and interior offensive linemen.

Here us my problem with drafting to cut or save. When you cut players you also cut experience. The #chiefs are in a win now as well in a win for next 3 years mode. — Stu (@kcstu) April 2, 2019

I think that’s a very fair analysis. But the Chiefs’ management is very into drafting or acquiring young talent to build the team. They come on cheaper contracts and with more gas in the tank. I agree the Chiefs’ window to win is open now, but this team isn’t going to stray from its methods, for better or worse.

I read yesterday that theres never been a safety who has run anywhere in the 4.7's at the combine or a pro day, who has gone on to be drafted rd.1. — Lukas Palmer (@miztermiyagi) April 2, 2019

No doubt Rapp’s 40 time at Washington’s pro day (reportedly between 4.74 and 4.77, third slowest among safeties if he ran it at the combine) was underwhelming and disappointing. But I think he’s faster than he showed. The slow time makes him a little risky to take, but he’s also the most well-rounded safety in the draft, and that makes him worth the pick.

We going to have Any outside linebackers on the roster?! And I'm not talking about drafting a bunch of non contributors — matt biggs (@mdbbiggs) April 3, 2019

That’s definitely an area the Chiefs need to address in the draft. Dorian O’Daniel will be a top-flight backup at the will linebacker spot and could even force some shuffling in the group. I could see him taking over at will, pushing Anthony Hitchens to mike and bumping Reggie Ragland to a reserve role.

Beyond that, second-year UDFA Neimann could see increased usage if he stays healthy. He was primarily a special teams contributor last year, but he worked his way into some defensive snaps toward the end of the season.

Question: Is the (not so) quiet time between free-agency rush and draft a good time to get married? — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 2, 2019

Hard no. While I stayed up Monday night to watch Patrick Mahomes on Jimmy Fallon, I was simultaneously emailing a bakery, booking a spray tan, looking for wedding shoes and writing about Mahomes’ new charitable foundation.

What can I say, it’s a glamorous life.

And with that, I’m out. Next time I talk with you guys, I’ll be a married woman. Expect nothing to change.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE