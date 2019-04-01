Mahomes launches ’15 and the Mahomies’ charity on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Monday

Patrick Mahomes used his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to launch his charitable foundation, “15 and the Mahomies,” on Monday night.

“It’s a foundation that’s designed all around kids, kids from either under-served communities that don’t have the same opportunities I had when I was young, or kids that are in the hospital who have chronic illnesses or have suffered major injuries,” Mahomes told Fallon. “Because those kids are the ones that train harder than me by 100 times every single day, and I want to make sure I can give back to them in any shape and any way in order to give them the resources they need to have an amazing life.”

The organization has been in the works for quite a while, but Mahomes’ management team wanted to wait until the offseason to launch it.

“The mission is to enhance the lives of children,” said Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, in a January interview with The Star. “This takes many different forms, whether it’s children’s health, whether it’s underprivileged children, but making a contribution to the next generation.”

Patrick Mahomes shares a laugh with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show late Monday night in New York. NBC

Steinberg told The Star the the organization would have an advisory board of leading political and business figures in the area and be set up as a pass-through foundation that would raise money and make grants to organizations doing charitable work in the community.

The foundation’s website lists “15 for 15” as its signature program, one that will support 15 youth initiatives that, “focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.”

The reigning NFL MVP showed a dedication to community service during the season, too, with gestures such as a visit to KU Med and an an afternoon building homes for veterans with the Veterans Community Project.

“You have with him a really special young man who aspires to be a role model, wants to make a difference in the world, is very sensitive to the feelings of others, is very, very bright and very giving,” Steinberg said.

Mahomes’ agent is plenty familiar with the Kansas City community. He previously represented such Chiefs as Brad Budde, Derrick Thomas and Tony Gonzalez. Steinberg worked with all of them to launch their own charitable organizations in Kansas City during their tenure with the Chiefs.

“One of the benefits here is that I had my first draft pick in Kansas City in 1977,” Steinberg said. “And got to know the community through these players really well, especially with involvement in (Derrick Thomas’ organization) Third and Long and all the rest of it.”

Mahomes briefly chatted with Fallon about his first year with the Chiefs — learning from Alex Smith in 2017 — and his conversation with New England Patriots QB Tom Brady after the Chiefs AFC Championship Game loss at Arrowhead Stadium in January.

Of Smith, Mahomes said, “I was blessed to be put in that situation to have Alex Smith in front of me. The greatest dude, the greatest person ...”