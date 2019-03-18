Chiefs address major free-agency need, sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland to 1-year deal

Bashaud Breeland is coming to Kansas City.

The cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, a source confirmed to The Star. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal can be worth a maximum of $5 million.

I think I want some BBQ — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) March 18, 2019

Breeland, 27, has a little history with the club. Not only was he teammates with cornerback Kendall Fuller in Washington, he also took a very public visit to the Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joe last July. He watched practice alongside then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and general manager Brett Veach and was spotted walking into the dorm rooms that housed the Chiefs at Missouri Western.

At the time, Breeland was reportedly seeking a multi-year contract just a few months after his deal with Carolina fell through. A failed physical due to a foot injury prompted the Panthers to void the three-year, $24 million offer.

When the Chiefs and Breeland couldn’t come to terms, he continued on with his extensive free-agency tour.

Breeland ultimately signed a one-year veteran’s minimum deal with the Packers in Week 4 of the regular season.

“To me, it’s not really about the money,” Breeland said after his first practice with the Packers. “I lost a lot of ball. I lost OTAs and I lost camp to get better, so right now I’m just trying to take it all in. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder because I want to come in and step into that role of being the player that I was. I’m not in a situation to do that right now, but I do have a chance to rechange the market, and that’s my motivation right there. Not the market of being paid, but it’s more the market of becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber player.”

Breeland played in seven games in Green Bay, starting five. He grabbed an interception off Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler in Week 10. He finished with 20 tackles (16 solo) and two interceptions.

With cornerback Steven Nelson heading to Pittsburgh in free agency, Breeland will be a projected starter.