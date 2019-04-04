Chiefs bring back former cornerback Reaser following stint in now-defunct AAF

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser (40) celebrated after recovering a fumble after ennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson (25) fumbled during the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 6, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri. deulitt@kcstar.com

Keith Reaser is back in the NFL.

One day after the Alliance of American Football League folded, the former Chiefs cornerback signed with his old team, a source confirmed to The Star. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Reaser returns on a deal that includes $100,000 up front —$50K signing bonus, $25k workout bonus and $25k roster bonus.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reaser was the highest-graded cornerback in the AAF by a wide margin.

Reaser, taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2014 draft, spent training camp with the Chiefs last summer before being released from the injured reserve list with an injury settlement in September. Reaser joined the Chiefs midway through 2017 and played in one regular-season game, in December 2017. He also appeared on special teams in the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.





Reaser’s progress with the Chiefs was derailed by a quad injury during 2018 training camp, and it ultimately led him to be placed on IR.

From there, Reaser joined the AAF and had a standout season with the Orlando Apollos, grabbing three interceptions and making 12 tackles. Earlier Thursday, before Reaser’s signing, the AAF announced all former players were eligible to sign with NFL teams.

After last year’s injury-shorted camp, he’ll have another shot to impress the Chiefs and make the roster this time around.