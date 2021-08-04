Planning for the weekend? Here’s what to know about hot weather coming to Kansas City

More from the series Excessive Kansas City heat Tornadoes, hurricanes and floods often capture the public’s attention, but it’s the extreme heat that’s deserving of more awareness — it’s the No. 1 weather-related killer. Excessive heat claimed an average of 138 lives per year in the U.S. from 1990 through 2019, according to the . When Kansas City’s heat turns blistering, we’ve got you covered. Expand All

The recent stretch of cool comfortable weather is coming to an end Wednesday in the Kansas City area as more summer-like temperatures and humidity make a return for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday, which will be a few degrees below normal. The typical temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is 89 degrees.

The summer’s heat and humidity start to move back in on Thursday with highs rising to the mid- to upper 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with lightning being the only hazard, the weather service said.

Weather conditions will get progressively warmer through the weekend with heat index values reaching between 100 and 105 degrees by Sunday. The heat will continue through early next week.

With the extreme heat settling back into the Kansas City area, the weather service said it would be a good opportunity to head indoors and take advantage of Missouri’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday.

Above normal temperatures and near to below normal precipitation is likely for the second week of August, according to the weather service’s extended outlook.