Need back-to-school supplies? Tax-free weekend is coming up, Kansas City.

For those shopping at Kansas City-area retailers, you can get a break on certain purchases this weekend under a Missouri law that kicks in every year during the back-to-school shopping rush. It’s tax-free weekend.

Under the law, purchases on items like clothing are exempt from state and local sales taxes. Local governments have the choice to opt out, waiving only the state’s 4.2% share for consumers, but the majority of those in Kansas City will truly be tax-free up to specific dollar amounts at the cash register.

The tax holiday officially begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and lasts through Sunday. It aims to offer a break on back-to-school purchases.

Here is a list of things available for purchase without tax, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue:

Clothes:

Sales taxes are waived on clothing that is not worth more than $100. Items include shoes, clothing and school uniforms. No waiver is given, however, for certain accessories such as watches, jewelry, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves or belt buckles.

School supplies:

Textbooks, notebooks, paper, crayons, rulers and book bags are all outlined as items exempt from taxes, though consumers are limited to $50 per purchase under the tax waiver. Examples of items not included are raidos, headphones, sports equipment and other office equipment.

Computers:

The highest-value items available for a tax exemption are personal computers that cost $1,500 or less. Laptop and desktop computers are eligible under the state law. Other computer accessories, including storage drives, keyboards, display monitors and printers, also are tax-exempt up to the $1,500 dollar limit.