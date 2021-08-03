Lane, ramps to be closed for drilling for Buck O’Neil bridge replacement in Kansas City

A joint venture involving three Kansas City firms will design and build the new Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River near the Wheeler Downtown Airport, Missouri highway officials announced in February. Traffic flows over the bridge on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close lane and ramps this week for drilling work related to the Buck O’Neil bridge replacement project, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District said in an press release.

Crews will close the right lane of northbound Interstate 35 past 12th Street to Broadway Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, said Markl Johnson, a spokesman for MoDOT. Crews will conduct geo-tech drilling work to collect soil samples.

Workers will also close the ramp from northbound I-35 to Broadway Boulevard from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drilling work.

On Thursday, crews will close the right lane of northbound U.S. 169 at Richards Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to collect soil samples.

The work is part of the $220 million project to replace the current Buck O’Neil Bridge that carries U.S. 169 over the Missouri River at the northwest corner of downtown Kansas City.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Construction on the bridge is expected to start in late fall of this year and be completed by late fall of 2024.