Flash flooding risks persist as another storm system moves across Kansas City metro

A flash flood watch remains in effect across the Kansas City metro through 7 a.m. Thursday as more storms threaten the region.

“Folks, it’s going to be another very soggy day across the area,” the National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday morning. “Another couple inches of rain will add to the ongoing flooding problems.”

A hazardous weather outlook also remains in effect through the evening for the metro area.

The weather service said the storm system moving along the Interstate 35 corridor from eastern Kansas to Western Missouri on Wednesday will likely cause moderate rain to continue drenching the metro area through the morning where much of the ground is already saturated and waterways are already high..

“Rain like this may be more the rule than exception through the day today, but there will be occasional breaks,” the weather service wrote.

An 80% chance of heavy rain persists through the day, according to the weather service. The chance for more rain and thunderstorms sticks around after 5 p.m.

The daytime high Wednesday will likely be in the low 80s. The overnight low will be about 10 degrees cooler.

As if Wednesday’s rain won’t be enough, Thursday’s forecast is also a wet one, with the largest chance of rain and storms arriving before 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Thursday’s high will be about 85, and low will be in the mid-60s.

After days of rain, Friday is expected to kick off a dry and warm holiday weekend, with sunshine and a high in the mid-80s in the forecast.

More of the same is expected Saturday and Sunday, which is Independence Day, as the sun stays out and temperatures remain in the 80s.