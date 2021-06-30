Flash flood warning issued across much of the Kansas City metro as rain continues

A flash flood warning has been issued for Kansas City and other parts of the metro through early Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning, which is in place until 12:30 p.m., encompasses Wyandotte County, Johnson County and southern Leavenworth County in Kansas. Clay County, north Jackson County, southeast Platte County and Ray County are also in the warning zone.

Flash Flood Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS, Kansas City KS until 12:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/rb71mgFGFc — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 30, 2021

Doppler radar and rain gauges show that thunderstorms moving across eastern Kansas and western Missouri Wednesday morning already dropped heavy rainfall, according to the weather service.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the region already saw between one and two inches of rain, weather officials said. Up to two more inches of water could accumulate as storms continue throughout the day.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” according to the warning.

Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying areas are at risk of experiencing flash flooding.

A flash flood watch also remains in effect across the Kansas City metro through 7 a.m. Thursday as rain is expected to continue into Thursday morning.

“Please do not drive through flooded areas,” the weather service wrote on Twitter.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will move through portions of the KC metro this morning increasing the potential for Flash Flooding. 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen this morning with another 1-2 inches possible with this next round. Please do not drive through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/P2nAyCs8U0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 30, 2021