As Kansas City area sees chance of flash floods, here’s how to stay safe on the road

As heavy rain falls across the Kansas City area Wednesday, here are a few tips to keep yourself — and others — safe while you drive.

How to be safe in flash floods

Some flash flooding is expected in the area, according to the National Weather Service, as 1 to 2 inches of rain fall each hour. Drivers should take their time heading home and turn on their headlights.

Most flood deaths are related to vehicles, according to the weather service, which reminds people to “turn around, don’t drown” in the event of a flood. Just a foot of rushing water can carry a small vehicle. Instead of driving through the water of unknown depths and speeds, find another route.

Areas at risk include small creeks, highways, and low-lying areas, according to the weather service.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue with these storms. We are seeing 1-2 inches of rain per hour which will cause some flooding issues.



Take it easy driving home, turn on your headlights, and #TurnAroundDontDrown — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 28, 2021

Kansas City police posted on Twitter that they always see cars driving through high water in the same areas, including Westport Road and Mill Street as well as Northeast Chouteau Trafficway and Gardner Avenue.

We always see this in the same places: Westport and Mill, Chouteau and Gardner ... please do NOT try to drive through high water. https://t.co/Rbv694bRdg — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 28, 2021

What to do if you hydroplane

You should also be aware of hydroplaning, which can happen with just 1/12 inch of rain on the road and speeds of 35 mph. That’s when excess water causes your tires to lose traction with the road. If you do start to hydroplane, according to State Farm, slowly let off the gas and steer straight. If your car starts spinning, turn — slowly — in the same direction.

Drivers should also stay alert in slick conditions, slow down and allow extra time to stop. Additionally, drivers should turn off cruise control and turn on your headlights.