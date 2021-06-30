New flash flood warning issued for south Kansas City metro as storms continue

The National Weather Service has issued a new flash flood warning for southern areas of the Kansas City metro as rain continues to inundate the region.

Just after noon Wednesday, weather officials issued a flash flood warning encompassing Cass, southeast Jackson, Johnson and southern Lafayette counties in Missouri, and northwest Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

Some of the areas that could see flooding include Lee’s Summit, Belton, Raymore, Warrensburg, Harrisonville, Pleasantville, Paola and Odessa, according to the weather service.

Flash Flood Warning including Raymore MO, Warrensburg MO, Harrisonville MO until 4:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/q2AUkLn5to — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 30, 2021

Doppler radar and rain gauges show that thunderstorms moving across eastern Kansas and western Missouri Wednesday morning dropped significant rainfall, according to the weather service.

By 8:30 a.m., the region saw between one and two inches of rain, weather officials said. Up to two more inches of water could accumulate as storms continue throughout the day.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” according to the warning.

Small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and low-lying areas are at risk of experiencing flash flooding.

A flash flood watch also remains in effect across the Kansas City metro through 7 a.m. Thursday as rain is expected to continue into Thursday morning.

“Please do not drive through flooded areas,” the weather service wrote on Twitter.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will move through portions of the KC metro this morning increasing the potential for Flash Flooding. 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen this morning with another 1-2 inches possible with this next round. Please do not drive through flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/P2nAyCs8U0 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 30, 2021

Earlier in the day, a flash flood warning was issued for Kansas City and other parts of the metro, including Wyandotte County, Johnson County and southern Leavenworth County in Kansas. Clay County, north Jackson County, southeast Platte County and Ray County were also in the warning zone.

That warning expired at 12:30 p.m.