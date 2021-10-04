Minsky’s, Chiefs, Zarda, Boulevard and LC’s. Here’s a look at other KCI concession bids

The Kansas City Council this week will consider a lucrative contract with Vantage Airport Group, which aims to run concessions at the city’s new $1.5 billion airport terminal.

If approved, the Canadian firm will win the right to oversee all food, beverage and retail operations at Kansas City International Airport for the next 15 years. The concessions contract represents an unparalleled opportunity for local businesses to serve a captive travel audience at the city’s front door.

Kansas City received five proposals from major firms, all of which included a collection of local bars, restaurants and shops — some of them appearing on multiple bids. A private city selection committee unanimously recommended Vantage as the winner.

In its presentations to the city council, Vantage has named many of the vendors it expects to bring to KCI. Those include Stockyards Brewing Co., Urban Cafe, Tay’s Burger Shack, Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, Christopher Elbow Chocolates and Mother Earth Coffee.

But few details about the other four proposals have been made public, as city staff have sought to keep the bids private until after a final contract is inked. With questions about transparency swirling, all five bidders last week waived any privacy concerns, pushing the city to make the voluminous bids public on Friday.

The proposals are just that. Any of the brands included in the various bids would still require contractual agreements with concessionaires. These lists are not necessarily exhaustive, but they do show the variety of bids received and which local companies were vying to get into the airport.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING What's the bigger picture? Kansas City is currently weighing bids for a lucrative contract to run food, beverage and retail at the city’s new $1.5 billion airport terminal. A private city selection committee chose Canada’s Vantage Airport Group from five groups that submitted bids. If it wins, the company would oversee all concessionaire business at the airport for at least the next 15 years. But the city’s secretive selection process has come under scrutiny as members of the public and the council received limited information about the bids. What's next After the City Council selects a company, the winner will likely begin work soon inside the terminal to have construction completed by the March 2023 opening date of Kansas City International Airport’s new single terminal.

Here’s a look at the four proposals that were not recommended for KCI:

Delaware North

Based in Buffalo, New York, Delaware North planned to feature LC’s Bar-B-Q within its American Royal Smokehouse concept in Concourse B. The smokehouse would rotate in top local pitmasters and barbecue brands.

The company also planned several creative spaces in the terminal. Those would feature various exhibits on the arts, food and sports, including baseball’s Negro Leagues.

Delaware North’s proposal also included:

Kansas City, Kansas Taco Trail

Tavolino by Lidia Bastianich

Messenger Coffee Co.

The Roasterie Café

Jazz Bar and KC on Stage

The Market by Midwest Living

Chicken ‘n Biscuits by Midwest Living

Boulevard Brewing Co.

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

A food hall featuring Pigwich, Mr. D’s Donuts and a bar

Fountain City Tavern

Brewed & Brews

The Tasting Room

The Market on Troost

The Kitchen

Harvest & Grounds

Made in KC Marketplace

The Sports Connection

Middle West Flavor

Hallmark

Skullcandy

MRKT

18th and Vine Leisure Loft

Kansas City Restaurant Group

This proposal was a joint venture that included the Hudson Group and HMSHost, which runs food and beverage operations at more than 120 airports around the globe, including in Kansas City.

The proposal included a partnership with the Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation and plans for a FIFA World Cup store. The buildout would have been inspired by local landmarks like the 18th & Vine district, the Country Club Plaza, the Crossroads Arts District and Electric Park.

Here’s who else was include in the Kansas City Restaurant Group proposal:

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Dunkin’

Starbucks

The Roasterie

Bandit Coffee

Chick-fil-A

P.F. Changs

UnWind Spa

Ruby Jeans

BRGR

J. Rieger & Co

Andre’s Confiseri Suisse

Boulevard Brewing Co.

Ibis Bakery

Westport Landing Bar

Just Walk Out by Amazon

Mera KC

Mera KC is a joint proposal that includes Mexico’s Mera Corp. and three California companies: Metropolitan Culinary Services, Blue Stone Management and Skyview Concessions.

The proposal called for commissary kitchens that would allow travelers to order “anything anywhere” in the terminal. Mera planned to feature the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, American Jazz Museum and Plaza in the Park, which would feature a stage surrounded by open seating

Here’s who else was included in the Mera KC proposal:

Hallmark

Hallmark Channel Store

Crayola

Best of KC By Tony Gonzalez

Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant

Boulevard Brewing Co.

Cascone’s Italian

Charlie Hustle

Cultivare Greens & Grains

Jones Bar-B-Q

Lufti’s Fried Fish

M&M Bakery

Majestic Steakhouse

Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar

KC Comfort Lounge

Teocali

Easyriders Bar

Christopher Elbow Chocolates

Amazon

Peachtree





Revocup Coffee Roasters

The Roasterie Factory Kitchen

Westport Flea Market

Winstead’s Bugers

Zarda Bar-B-Q

Made in KC Business Incubator

Jay Jewelry

Welcome to KC Bar

Street Corner Urban Market

PLTR-SSP

This was a joint proposal that included Virginia’s SSP America, Atlanta’s Paradies Lagardere and Kansas City comedian and concessionaire Elliott Threat. Paradies Lagardère currently has a contract to run news and gift shops at KCI.

The proposal included a partnership with Visit KC that would create interactive exhibits, a flex space that would feature the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Black Archives of Mid-America and the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom, a special area in the terminal to pay homage to “sports heroes.”

Here’s who else was on the PLTR-SSP proposal:

The Chiefs Bar & Grill

Urban Bird by J. Clark

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Jones Bar-B-Q

Jasper’s Italian Deli & Pizza Bar

Boulevard Brewing Co.

Smaxx Burgers, Chicken and Fries

Hawthorne Exchange

Minsky’s Pizza

Kansas City Clothing Company

The Well

Messenger Coffee

Cherry Sports

Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

LC’s Hamburgers

Mi Casa Cantina

Made in KC Marketplace

The Corner Candle Shop

Wow Bao

Auntie Anne’s pretzels

Vino Volo wine bar

Starbucks

Dunkin’

South of Summit Taqueria

Camden Food Co.