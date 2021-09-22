Chick-fil-A no longer part of recommended bid for new Kansas City airport terminal

Vantage Airport Group said it removed a Chick-fil-A from its recommended bid for the concessions contract at the new Kansas City airport terminal following community pushback.

Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission issued a letter to the city on Monday asking that it remove Chick-fil-A from the currently recommended winning proposal for the new airport concessions.

The group took issue with the chicken sandwich chain’s past donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations, and said including it in the terminal would be a step back for Kansas City.

Justice Horn, vice chair of the commission, said in a statement after the announcement that the commission is thankful to see the Chick-fil-A removed.

“We listened to the concerns of the community and it was clear that there was no appetite for a national chain like Chick-fil-A in the new KCI terminal,” Horn wrote. “Chick-Fil-A continues to fund initiatives that stop the advancement of human rights and they also take the opportunity from a local Kansas City business to be placed in Kansas City’s airport.

“With this news, we look forward to seeing the community member and local business who now gets the opportunity to open up shop in the new KCI terminal.”

Last week, officials unveiled Vantage Airport Group as the recommended winning bidder for the lucrative deal to run concessions at the city’s new $1.5 billion terminal.

Vantage will invest $65 million to develop new stores, restaurants and bars. Officials with the company said 80% of the businesses in the airport would be locally inspired.

As Vantage announced the change, a few people in the packed council chambers applauded.