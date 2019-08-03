‘I love Kansas City’: Mayor Quinton Lucas celebrates inauguration at Union Station

Quinton Lucas sworn in as Kansas City’s mayor Amid a packed City Council chambers, Quinton Lucas was sworn in as Kansas City’s 55th mayor on Thursday, promising an era of renewal and investment in the city that he said raised him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amid a packed City Council chambers, Quinton Lucas was sworn in as Kansas City’s 55th mayor on Thursday, promising an era of renewal and investment in the city that he said raised him.

As he stood before a packed hall at Union Station, where a crowd gathered to celebrate the beginning of his term, newly-minted Mayor Quinton Lucas celebrated the diversity in the room and promised to work for every Kansas Citian.

Hundreds arrived at the train station’s grand hall Saturday for an “Inaugural Toast” honoring the new mayor, who bested opponent Jolie Justus in June to succeed now-former Mayor Sly James. The event capped off a series of celebrations since he was sworn in Thursday.

In brief remarks, Lucas acknowledged the city has seen violence — an issue he often focused on during his campaign — every day since he was sworn in Thursday. He said he and the City Council have a lot of work to do over the next four years.

“What we’re going to make sure we do over the next four years is that we never forget any part of our community,” Lucas said.

“We never forget about keeping people safe, we never forget about the promises we’ve made time and time again — and more than anything, we care about every Kansas Citian and every Kansas City neighborhood.”

Two people were injured in shootings Friday. That night, a woman attending First Fridays festivities in the Crossroads Arts District was shot and killed. And on Saturday police found a man dead in a vehicle after a shooting. A second person was injured in the same incident, police said.

Lucas noted the crowd at the ticketed event represented all parts of Kansas City, and said that’s what his campaign was about.

“I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, I love you guys,” Lucas said. “I love you. I love Kansas City. I love our outstanding community. I’m excited about where we’re going. I’m excited about bringing our community together.”

The event, emceed by Hartzell Gray from 96.5 The Buzz, was well attended by City Hall regulars and residents supporting the new mayor. It also celebrated the inauguration of the six new and six returning council members.

Newly-elected Councilwoman Andrea Bough, 6th District at-large, said she appreciated the laid-back dessert and cocktail soirée and that she was impressed by the turnout.

“I think it shows the excitement for the new mayor,” Bough said, adding that the city had eight years of excitement under James and seemed poised for more.

Bough, an attorney, will be serving on the Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee but she said she also hopes to work with Lucas on issues of gun violence and the underlying issues that drive crime.

Michael Johnson, who lives and works near Crown Center, said he came out to support Lucas after voting for him in the June election. Johnson said he hadn’t been to any inauguration celebrations for previous mayors.

He said he appreciated Lucas’ focus on housing and employment.