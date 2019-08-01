At swearing in, KC Mayor Quinton Lucas promises ‘safer, healthier and stronger’ city

Mayor Quinton Lucas laughed as former Mayor Sly James presented gifts to Lucas at his inauguration Thursday morning at City Hall in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Quinton Lucas was sworn in as Kansas City’s 55th mayor on Thursday, promising an era of renewal and investment in the city that he said raised him.

Lucas, 34, grew up on the city’s East Side with a single mother and two sisters. They moved frequently and found themselves, at times, homeless. He said both his family and the city itself shaped him.

“The adversity that I faced here every day — it made me stronger,” Lucas said.

Lucas bested opponent Jolie Justus by 17 points in the June city election, promising a city that works for all its citizens, less attention on flashy projects, a focus on housing and an effort to bring down the violent crime rate. He echoed those promises in his inaugural address Thursday, saying he would work to make every Kansas City neighborhood safer, healthier and stronger.

He said the investment previous administrations made in public amenities and the mentorship he received from community organizations helped him grow. Seeing previous city leaders, like now-Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, made him believe he could dream of doing anything.

“So our work now, council colleagues, is to expand that hope and make sure it’s maintained for every person in our city, young or old. Our work is to make sure that no one is left behind in Kansas City in our next generation. And our work is to ensure that we leave this city and its diverse neighborhoods...safer, healthier and stronger than we find them today.”

In his inaugural address, Lucas made bold promises to lower violent crime, including the city’s high homicide rate, a problem that has plagued the city and befuddled politicians for decades.

“I ask my colleagues to stand with me as we commit by the end of this term to getting our city off the FBI top 10 most dangerous cities list,” Lucas said.

He also promised to collaborate with the council and address over the next four years public safety, workforce development and housing and infrastructure while championing fiscal responsibility and affordable housing.

Lucas attended The Barstow School before leaving Kansas City to attend Washington University in St. Louis and Cornell Law School. He taught at the University of Kansas School of Law and was elected to the City Council as a 3rd District at-large councilman in 2015.

During that four-year term, he served with now-former Mayor Sly James, whom he succeeds. While the two often disagreed fiercely, Lucas has said he admires James.

James, in turn, congratulated Lucas on his swearing in and gave him Kansas City cuff links so that he could wear his feelings about the city on his sleeve and a flask to help him through the job.