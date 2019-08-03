Crime

One dead, another injured after shooting reported in Kansas City Saturday

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

One person is dead and another arrived at a hospital with injuries Saturday evening following a shooting in Kansas City, police said.

Police were called to the area of 55th Street and Agnes Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Arriving officers found one person dead at the scene.

Another person arrived at an area hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. Police believe the injured victim came to the hospital from the same location.

Police did not have information on a suspect.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday night.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted a tweet about the killing hours after officials held a news conference announcing charges filed in a separate case where a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed while attending an arts event in downtown Kansas City late Friday night.

“Saddened to hear reports of another shooting death already this evening off of 55th St.,” Lucas said in the tweet. “More life lost and family lives shattered. We’ll find a way out of this. We must.”

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  