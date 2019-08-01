Crime

Kansas City police investigate separate shootings that left 2 injured

Kansas City police were investigating two separate shootings Thursday night that left two people injured.

The first shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Troost Avenue. Police said they found a male victim behind a Planet Fitness there. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to another shooting at 7:37 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced in either case.

Police continued investigating at both scenes Thursday night.

