Kansas City police investigate separate shootings that left 2 injured
Kansas City police were investigating two separate shootings Thursday night that left two people injured.
The first shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Troost Avenue. Police said they found a male victim behind a Planet Fitness there. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police responded to another shooting at 7:37 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Persimmon Trail. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.
No arrests have been announced in either case.
Police continued investigating at both scenes Thursday night.
