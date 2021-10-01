Former KCK Mayor Mark Holland to run for U.S. Senate, the first major Democrat in race

Mark R. Holland, a United Methodist pastor and the former mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Holland is preparing to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Democrat Mark Holland, the former mayor of Kansas City, Kan., is poised to run for U.S. Senate, becoming the first major candidate to take on Republican Sen. Jerry Moran.

Holland, 52, mayor of the KCK-Wyandotte County Unified Government from 2013 to 2018 and a United Methodist pastor, has not formally launched his bid. But he has established a campaign committee, according to paperwork filed Friday with the Federal Election Commission.

Jimmie Banks, Holland’s campaign treasurer, told The Star a formal announcement would come Monday. Holland also declined to comment on his plans to KCUR, which first reported Friday on his campaign.

Holland faces a steep climb against Moran. The Republican, first elected to the Senate in 2010, has easily dispatched past Democratic opponents, winning 70% of the vote in 2010 and 62% in 2016.

Moran had $3.4 million cash on hand at the end of June, according to campaign finance records. His campaign didn’t immediately comment Friday.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But he may have an easy time securing the Democratic nomination. The only Democrat in the race, Michael Soetaert, hasn’t reported any fundraising.

As mayor, Holland faced criticism over property taxes and accusations that he alienated public service workers. Current Mayor David Alvey unseated him in November 2017, making him the first incumbent mayor defeated in an election in 30 years.

The Star’s Daniel Desrochers contributed reporting

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 4:53 PM.