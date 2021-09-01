Missouri AG tries to prevent prosecutors’ hearing on Kevin Strickland innocence claim

READ MORE Kevin Strickland innocence claim Kevin Strickland, 62, has spent the last 40-plus years in prison for a 1978 triple murder he says he did not commit. His lawyers, local prosecutors and Kansas City officials have urged he be released, but the Missouri Attorney General’s Office maintains he’s guilty. Expand All

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday filed an emergency petition asking that an appeals court prevent Jackson County prosecutors from holding a hearing Thursday during which they will argue Kevin Strickland is innocent.

Jackson County prosecutors are scheduled to make their case before a judge that Strickland has been wrongly imprisoned for more than 40 years. The hearing could lead to his release.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office, under Eric Schmitt, contends Strickland is guilty.

The hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Kevin Harrell, who will decide whether to throw out the murder convictions that have kept Strickland, 62, behind bars for more than two-thirds of his life.

Utilizing a new law that went into effect Saturday, prosecutors filed a 25-page motion Monday that argues Strickland’s innocence in an April 25, 1978, triple homicide in Kansas City is “clear and convincing.” The evidence shows Strickland, who was 18 when he was arrested, should “not remain in custody a day longer,” they said in the motion, which is believed to be the first filed under the new law.

Strickland is not expected to be at the hearing scheduled for Thursday. The judge has ordered he be in his courtroom at 10 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, the attorney general’s office filed a motion requesting that the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County and its judges recuse themselves from Strickland’s proceedings. They cited a letter Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker put out May 10, which said Dale Youngs, the circuit’s presiding judge, “concurs on behalf” of the court that Strickland’s conviction should be set aside.

Harrell, however, agreed with local prosecutors that the attorney general was not a “party” in the case and could not file such a motion.

In their filing in the Missouri Court of Appeals’ Western District, the attorney general’s office asked that the Thursday hearing be canceled and that their previous motions be considered. The office argued that Youngs’ statements cast a “shadow of impropriety over these proceedings” and again requested that judges in Jackson County be disqualified from participating in the case.

The office also argued that Harrell’s ordering of Strickland to be in his courtroom Friday further undermines “the appearance that justice is being fairly administered in this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.