Crime

How to get help: Resources available for trafficking survivors in Kansas, Missouri

After 10 years of being trafficked for sex and in fear of being killed by her trafficker, she escaped when she gained the courage to call a hotline. The 33-year-old survivor is rebuilding her life at Restoration House of Greater Kansas City, a faith-based organization in Harrisonville where she lives with other survivors. She recently received her high school diploma and wants to help other women who experienced being trafficked.
After 10 years of being trafficked for sex and in fear of being killed by her trafficker, she escaped when she gained the courage to call a hotline. The 33-year-old survivor is rebuilding her life at Restoration House of Greater Kansas City, a faith-based organization in Harrisonville where she lives with other survivors. She recently received her high school diploma and wants to help other women who experienced being trafficked. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

More from the series

Trying to survive

Sex trafficking in particular leaves victims with specialized needs to address their trauma. And while the extent of the problem is hard to know, service providers in Kansas and Missouri say it’s clear the need for programs far outweighs what’s available.

Expand All

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888, or text “help” or “info” to 233733.

Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board: ag.ks.gov/public-safety/human-trafficking

Missouri Human Trafficking Task Force: ago.mo.gov/home/human-trafficking/task-force

Missouri Coalition Against Trafficking and Exploitation: 314-441-4100; mocate.org

Restoration House: 816-793-0500; restorationhousekc.org

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Veronica’s Voice: 816-483-7101; veronicasvoice.org

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Trying to survive

Sex trafficking in particular leaves victims with specialized needs to address their trauma. And while the extent of the problem is hard to know, service providers in Kansas and Missouri say it’s clear the need for programs far outweighs what’s available.

Back to Story