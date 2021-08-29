Crime
How to get help: Resources available for trafficking survivors in Kansas, Missouri
Sex trafficking in particular leaves victims with specialized needs to address their trauma. And while the extent of the problem is hard to know, service providers in Kansas and Missouri say it’s clear the need for programs far outweighs what’s available.
If you or someone you know needs help, the National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888, or text “help” or “info” to 233733.
▪ Kansas Human Trafficking Advisory Board: ag.ks.gov/public-safety/human-trafficking
▪ Missouri Human Trafficking Task Force: ago.mo.gov/home/human-trafficking/task-force
▪ Missouri Coalition Against Trafficking and Exploitation: 314-441-4100; mocate.org
▪ Restoration House: 816-793-0500; restorationhousekc.org
▪ Veronica’s Voice: 816-483-7101; veronicasvoice.org
