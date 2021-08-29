Warning signs: How to spot possible human trafficking situations

More from the series Trying to survive Sex trafficking in particular leaves victims with specialized needs to address their trauma. And while the extent of the problem is hard to know, service providers in Kansas and Missouri say it’s clear the need for programs far outweighs what’s available. Expand All

Tips about human trafficking from the public have led to investigations, the FBI’s field office in Kansas City said. Indicators that someone may be a victim of human trafficking include:

▪ Working in the same place where they live

▪ Letting someone else speak for them

▪ Not being in possession of their own travel or immigration documents

▪ Locks on the outside of doors rather than inside

▪ Paying their boss for food, clothing and rent

▪ Someone is always watching or guarding them

▪ They are not free to contact family or friends

▪ They were lied to about the work they will be performing

Signs of human trafficking according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office include:

▪ Multiple people living in one space

▪ People living with their employer or at their job site

▪ Minors are not in class during school hours

▪ A minor refers to sexual situations that are not age-appropriate

▪ A minor who has a “boyfriend” that is noticeably older

▪ A person who has sudden changes in attire, behavior or material possessions