Warning signs: How to spot possible human trafficking situations

Sex trafficking in particular leaves victims with specialized needs to address their trauma. And while the extent of the problem is hard to know, service providers in Kansas and Missouri say it’s clear the need for programs far outweighs what’s available.

Tips about human trafficking from the public have led to investigations, the FBI’s field office in Kansas City said. Indicators that someone may be a victim of human trafficking include:

Working in the same place where they live

Letting someone else speak for them

Not being in possession of their own travel or immigration documents

Locks on the outside of doors rather than inside

Paying their boss for food, clothing and rent

Someone is always watching or guarding them

They are not free to contact family or friends

They were lied to about the work they will be performing

Signs of human trafficking according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office include:

Multiple people living in one space

People living with their employer or at their job site

Minors are not in class during school hours

A minor refers to sexual situations that are not age-appropriate

A minor who has a “boyfriend” that is noticeably older

A person who has sudden changes in attire, behavior or material possessions

