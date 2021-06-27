Pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Boulevard is critically injured: Kansas City police

A pedestrian has been hospitalized after they were struck in an intersection Saturday night in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a crash at East 43rd Street and Broadway Boulevard, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a maroon Mazda 6 was headed north on Broadway Boulevard through the intersection of East 43rd Street, police said.

At the same time, a group of friends were standing at the northwest corner of the intersection. A pedestrian ran across Broadway Boulevard, following someone else who was crossing as the Mazda drove through the intersection.

The Mazda then hit the pedestrian, police said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured.