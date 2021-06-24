Local

Kansas City fire crews battle blaze at former Catholic school on Swope Parkway

Fire crews worked to extinguish a substantial fire at an abandoned school Thursday morning in Kansas City.

First responders were called early in the morning to a fire at the former St. Martin de Porres Schoolat 5840 Swope Parkway, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman with the Kansas City Fire Department.

An automatic alarm first alerted firefighters, who responded to the structure fire in the abandoned building, he said. When crews arrived at the site, they reported seeing flames coming from the second floor up to the third floor.

As of 7:45 a.m., firefighters were “actively in defense mode,” Spreitzer said, adding that firefighters continued pouring large amounts of water onto the building from above using ladder trucks.

No injuries were reported.

