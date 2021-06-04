Former Northland football coach, granted probation for sex crimes, faces other charge

A former Northland high school football coach who this week was granted probation for eight sex crimes involving a former high school student was indicted last month on a similar charge.

A Clay County grand jury indicted 44-year-old Joshua Hood on a charge of felony second-degree statutory rape for allegedly have sex with a teenager in January 2010. The indictment was returned on May 18.

Earlier this week, Hood pleaded guilty in Jackson County District Court to five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation.

As part of a plea agreement, Hood was sentenced to five years of probation. If he violates that probation, he could be sentenced to four years in prison, prosecutors said. He agreed to surrender his teaching certificates.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation last year after a woman said she was the victim of sexual offenses by Hood when she was younger than 17 and he was 26 and 27, according to charging documents in the Jackson County case.

The crimes occurred in several locations in Jackson County in 2003 and 2004 when Hood was a teacher and coach at Holden High School and the victim was a student, prosecutors said.

Most recently, Hood was a football coach at Park Hill High School since 2013.

He also coached at Staley High School from 2008 to 2012, Oak Park High School from 2004-2008, Holden High School from 2003 to 2004, William Chrisman High School from 2001 to 2003 and Concordia High School from 2000 to 2001, according to his profile on The Kansas City Suburban Conference Blog.