Crime

Former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy charged with rape and aggravated sodomy

Prosecutors have charged a former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy with rape, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Chad Edward Jennings is charged in Johnson County District Court with one count each of rape and aggravated sodomy, according to charging documents. He was still a sheriff’s deputy when the crime allegedly occurred on May 1, 2020.

The charges comes more than a year after the reported date of the crime.

Jennings was employed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for almost nine years. He worked at the sheriff’s office from Dec. 12, 2011, to June 26, 2020, detective Sgt. Jesse Valdez told The Star Friday morning.

Captur_fitted (10).jpeg
Chad Edward Jennings, employed with the sheriff’s office for almost nine years, was charged with one count each of rape and aggravated sodomy, according to charging documents.  Johnson County Sheriff's Office

“He was terminated for violating, during an internal investigation, professional standards,” Valdez said. The internal investigation was related to the rape case, Valdez said.

Valdez said the Olathe Police Department conducted the investigation.

Jennings’ bond was set at $100,000. His first court appearance has been scheduled for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service