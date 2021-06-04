Former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy charged with rape and aggravated sodomy

Prosecutors have charged a former Johnson County sheriff’s deputy with rape, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Chad Edward Jennings is charged in Johnson County District Court with one count each of rape and aggravated sodomy, according to charging documents. He was still a sheriff’s deputy when the crime allegedly occurred on May 1, 2020.

The charges comes more than a year after the reported date of the crime.

Jennings was employed by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for almost nine years. He worked at the sheriff’s office from Dec. 12, 2011, to June 26, 2020, detective Sgt. Jesse Valdez told The Star Friday morning.

“He was terminated for violating, during an internal investigation, professional standards,” Valdez said. The internal investigation was related to the rape case, Valdez said.

Valdez said the Olathe Police Department conducted the investigation.

Jennings’ bond was set at $100,000. His first court appearance has been scheduled for July 1 at 1:30 p.m.