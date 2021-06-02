Former Park Hill High School football coach pleads guilty to sex crimes, gets probation

A former Northland high school football coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to sex crimes for molesting a teenager more than a decade ago in Jackson County, prosecutors said.

Joshua Hood, a former coach at Park Hill High School, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of second-degree statutory rape and one count of second-degree child molestation, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of a plea agreement, Hood, 44, was sentenced to five years of probation. If he violates that probation, he could be sentenced to four years in prison, prosecutors said. He agreed to surrender his teaching certificates.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation last year after a woman who said she was the victim of sexual offenses by Hood when she was younger than 17 and he was 26 and 27, according to charging documents.

The crimes occurred in several locations in Jackson County in 2003 and 2004 when Hood was a teacher and coach at Holden High School and the victim was a student, prosecutors said.