Missouri high school coach charged with sex crimes involving student, prosecutors say

A metro area high school coach was charged Wednesday with sexual crimes for allegedly molesting a teenager more than a decade ago in Jackson County, prosecutors said.

Joshua Hood, now 43, was charged with five counts of statutory sodomy, second-degree attempted statutory rape, child molestation and second-degree statutory rape, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an investigation in April into allegations from a woman who said she was the victim of sexual offenses by Hood when she was younger than 17 and he was 26 and 27, according to charging documents.

The alleged crimes occurred in several locations in Jackson County in 2003 and 2004 when Hood was a teacher and coach at Holden High School and the victim was a student, prosecutors said.

More recently, Hood has worked as a high school coach at Park Hill, prosecutors said.

At a news conference, Hood’s attorney, Greg Watt, said he felt the charges were “baseless in nature,” according to KSHB-TV.

“Mr. Hood is looking forward to clearing his name and defending himself also in a court of law,” the television station reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.