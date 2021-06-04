Two police officers injured after crashing into each other at Kansas City intersection

Two police officers responding to a call were injured Thursday evening when their patrol cars crashed into each other at a Kansas City intersection, a police spokeswoman said.

The officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the wreck, which occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. Both officers were taken to a hospital.

The crash occurred as one officer was headed west on Armour and was proceeding through the intersection slowly on a red light. The second officer was headed south on Troost and struck the right side of the first officer’s patrol car, sending it into a field on the southwest corner of the intersection, Drake said.

A construction site with fencing on the northeast corner of the intersection obstructs the view of southbound and westbound vehicles, Drake said.