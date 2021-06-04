Crime

Two police officers injured after crashing into each other at Kansas City intersection

Two police officers responding to a call were injured Thursday evening when their patrol cars crashed into each other at a Kansas City intersection, a police spokeswoman said.

The officers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the wreck, which occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Armour Boulevard and Troost Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department. Both officers were taken to a hospital.

The crash occurred as one officer was headed west on Armour and was proceeding through the intersection slowly on a red light. The second officer was headed south on Troost and struck the right side of the first officer’s patrol car, sending it into a field on the southwest corner of the intersection, Drake said.

A construction site with fencing on the northeast corner of the intersection obstructs the view of southbound and westbound vehicles, Drake said.

Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
