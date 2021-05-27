Police investigate fatal shooting of woman at apartments on Kansas City’s east side

Police were investigating the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found early Thursday in the entryway of building at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments in east Kansas City, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the apartments in the 10500 block of East 42nd Street at 12:45 a.m. on reports of gunfire, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police. Callers told dispatchers that they heard several shots being fired near one of the apartment buildings.

Witnesses directed arriving officers toward the entryway of one of the buildings. As they made their way inside, officers found the woman in a common area of the building, Becchina said. Emergency medical workers declared the victim dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available. Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and looking for witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kansas City Police Departments Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The killing marked the 61st homicide this year in Kansas City. By this time last year, there had been 73 killings. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.