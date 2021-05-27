Thunderstorms roll into Kansas City bringing torrential rains, strong winds, hail

A line of strong thunderstorms rolled into the Kansas City area during the morning’s rush hour Thursday, bringing torrential rain, strong winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Radar was tracking the thunderstorms which stretched along a ling from Kansas City, Kansas, to near Prairie Village shortly before 7 a.m., according to a special weather statement from the weather service.

The storms were moving 55 mph and were capable of producing half-inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

We all saw it this morning, so see if you can beat our shot of this morning's shelf cloud. It'll be tough to beat, but let's see what you've got! pic.twitter.com/asyrncM3lj — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 27, 2021

The cities impacted by the storms included Kansas City, Overland Park, Independence, Lees Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Prairie Village, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Parkville, Odessa and Greenwood.

Torrential rain was falling from the storms which might lead to localized flooding. People were warned not to drive through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning was also occurring with the storms. People were urged to find safe shelter inside a building or vehicle as lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

The weather service said the storms may intensify.

The weather service issued a flood advisory for Miami County in Kansas and northern Bates County and Cass County in Missouri that is in effect until 11 a.m.

Shortly before 8 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain was falling from thunderstorms that were moving through the area. With between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain on the ground, minor flooding was occurring or expected to begin. Up to an 1 inch of additional rain was expected.

Areas that could experience flooding include: Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster.

A second round of thunderstorms may develop early Thursday afternoon, but their strength could be impacted by the morning storms.

The main hazards with the afternoon storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain and increased potential for flash flooding. Hail is also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the weather service said.

Areas south of Interstate 70 are at the highest risk for severe weather. The threat of severe weather is expected to quickly diminish toward sunset.

