Nashville man killed in exchange of gunfire with police at Lenexa hotel, officials say

The man shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police at a Lenexa hotel has been identified as a 34-year-old man from the Nashville metropolitan area, a police spokesman said Wednesday.

Darren Dejuan Chandler was killed in the police shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Extended Stay America hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for Lenexa police.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

Officers had responded to the hotel after receiving multiple 911 calls, including some from hotel guests, about a disturbance involving a man and woman inside a hotel room, police said.

“RP (reporting party) is the front desk clerk. Can hear male screaming at a female,” the dispatcher told responding officers, according to the audio from Broadcastify.com. “A female can be heard screaming in pain. The RP believes she heard him smack her at least once.”

Officers were attempting to contact the people involved when they encountered Chandler, who was allegedly armed with a gun, police said.

An officer can be heard saying, “Shots Fired,” followed by the sound of several gunshots on the audio from Broadcastify.

Shots were exchanged by bothChandler and two Lenexa police officers, Chavez said. Chandler was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The two officers are on leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting, police said.