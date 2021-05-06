3rd homicide reported in 10 hours under investigation in Kansas City, police say

Police are investigating another homicide Thursday morning in Kansas City, the third police have reported in 10 hours.

Officers were called to the area of East 81st Street & Indiana Avenue where the investigation is now underway, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

The killing marks the 56th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Officers were also dispatched to a fatal shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in a business parking lot in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway, Becchina said.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road, Becchina said. When officers arrived they located a male victim in the street unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Update: Police initially said the scene was located at East 85th Street & Euclid Avenue. The location was later updated to the area of East 81st Street & Indiana Avenue.

