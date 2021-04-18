Minor shot, critically injured Saturday at Northland hotel, Kansas City police say

A minor was shot and critically injured Saturday evening in the Northland, Kansas City police said.

Police responded to Hometowne Studios at 4301 North Corrington Ave., across from Worlds of Fun, just before 7 p.m. Saturday where they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery and is still in critical condition as of Sunday morning, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and look for witnesses.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP