Six-year-old girl dies after falling from railroad bridge in Edwardsville, police say

A 6-year-old girl died earlier this week when she fell from a railroad bridge in Edwardsville, according to a news release from the police department.

Officials identified the victim as Michelle Hawkins of Edwardsville.

Police responded about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Mission Creek Road and Williamson Street to investigate an incident involving a child. Arriving officers found Michelle, who was unresponsive, Capt. Jeff Short of the Edwardsville Police Department said in the news release.

The Edwardsville Fire Department and emergency medical workers responded to the area and pronounced her dead at the scene, Short said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Michelle was walking along railroad tracks and crossing a bridge when she fell to a shallow creek bottom below, Short said. She did not survive the fall.

“The circumstances surrounding Michelle’s death are not suspicious and appear tragically accidental,” Short said. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

A GoFundMe online fundraising page has been set up to raise money for her memorial expenses.