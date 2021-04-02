Local

Driver killed after being ejected in high-speed rollover crash on Kansas City highway

A driver died after he was ejected from his vehicle during a high-speed rollover crash Thursday night on a Kansas City highway, police said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 10:25 p.m. along northbound Interstate 435 near Interstate 70, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver was headed north in a gold Nissan at high speed when he lost control and went off the road to the right, Drake said.

The vehicle flipped several times as it went down into a ravine, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, she said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. The crash victim’s name and age have not been released.

