See police report for crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid that injured girl

Police on Tuesday released a heavily redacted report from the Feb. 4 crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid, in which a young girl was critically injured.

In the report, which was posted online, many of the details of the crash were blacked out, and police said further reports would not be available until Jackson County prosecutors make a charging decision in the case.

“The report contains the information that is publicly available at this time,” said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. “Many details of the crash remain part of an ongoing criminal investigation and therefore cannot be released.”

Three days before the Super Bowl, Reid, the Chiefs’ former linebackers coach and son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a crash that injured two young children. One of the children, a 5-year-old girl, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash report, mirroring information that police have already released, stated that a truck driven by Reid struck two vehicles on Interstate 435 near mile marker 64.2 near the Chiefs’ practice facility. That location is just south of the southbound entrance ramp from Stadium Drive, where the speed limit is 65 mph, according to the report.

The crash occurred after a gray 2009 Chevy Impala ran out of gas on I-435 just south of the ramp. The driver called relatives, who responded to help and parked their vehicle, a 2009 Chevy Traverse, in front of the Impala, according to the report.

The report indicates that the two vehicles were “stopped in traffic (not parked).” Police previously said that the Impala’s flashers initially were on, but the battery was dying.

Reid, who was driving a 2020 Ram pickup truck, sideswiped the Impala, traveled forward a short distance and struck the rear of the Traverse, according to the report.

According to a search warrant application obtained by The Star, a KCPD officer noted “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from (Reid)” and noted that Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed “two to three drinks.”

Reid also told the officer that he had a prescription for Adderall, according to an application for a search warrant. The drug is commonly used to treat persons with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

In the report, under the section for probable contributing circumstance on the crash report, police did not check alcohol or drugs, although another box for “Other” was checked. Elsewhere in the report, under the section for “Alcohol use,” police had checked unknown, indicating that “alcohol use on the part of the driver/operator is unknown.”

Court documents showed that Kansas City police collected four vials of blood from Reid. The samples would be tested for blood alcohol content and the presence of any controlled substances.

Police previously have said that the driver of the Traverse and an adult passenger in the front seat were not injured in the collision. The children were in the seats behind the front seat. One was wearing a lap and shoulder belt, and it was unknown what safety device was used for the other, according to the report.

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl injured in the crash, reportedly awakened after 11 days in a coma, according to a Feb. 16 statement on her GoFundMe homepage.

“She is not the same happy, free-spirited, little girl she was before this horrible crash,” the statement said. “She has a long road to recovery and the things that were once easy for her will no longer be. We are so happy she is awake yet so sad at the toll this took on her body and brain.”