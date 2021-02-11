Young girl still in a coma one week after crash with former Chiefs coach Britt Reid

The family of a 5-year-old girl injured in a crash involving former Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid said the girl remained in a coma Thursday, one week after the crash.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the girl’s family, the child, Ariel, had swelling and bleeding in and around her brain, leaving her hospitalized in critical condition.

“Thank you to everyone who continues to pray for Ariel and support the family in a time like this,” GoFundMe organizer and family member, Tiffany Verhulst, wrote Thursday. “She remains in a coma and there are no changes today. I’m hopeful that the next time I update this page it’s with better news.”

According to the fundraising page, the girl’s 4-year-old cousin also suffered a broken nose and concussion in the crash.

The younger girl “is traumatized but now at home resting and healing from her injuries,” according to the account.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 11,500 people had contributed a combined $451,750 to the GoFundMe.

The page was launched Saturday to help pay for the girl’s hospital bills and to compensate for the time away from work for her mother, who parents three young children.

Verhulst also said on the page that she hopes to print the messages from donors to show the 5-year-old girl when she is older “so she can see the huge outpouring of love and support she has from all over the world.”

On Monday morning, Chief’s head coach Andy Reid said his son Britt Reid underwent surgery after the crash. He also said his heart goes out to the injured children.

Britt Reid was released from the team Wednesday after the Chiefs declined to renew his contract.

The Feb. 4 crash happened after a Gray Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and stopped on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive to I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium, police said. The driver called his cousins for help. They parked their silver Chevrolet Traverse south of the Impala with their lights on.

Kansas City police said at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a pickup truck struck the Impala and then the Traverse on the side of an entrance ramp to get on Interstate 435 near the Chiefs practice facility.

The drivers of both the Impala and the Traverse and a front seat passenger were not injured, police said.

The 5-year-old was drifting in and out of consciousness when transported to the hospital, audio of police dispatches indicates.

The Star previously reported the pickup driver had injuries that were not life-threatening. According to a search warrant application obtained by The Star, Britt Reid, 35, was the driver of the pickup.

According to the application, a police officer at the scene of the crash said they could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from (Reid)” and noticed his eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly told police he’d consumed two to three drinks sometime before the crash, according to the warrant.

Reid was taken to Research Medical Center after complaining about stomach pain. Once he arrived at the hospital, investigators collected four vials of blood from Reid to determine the blood alcohol content and presence of any controlled substances.

Reid also told the officer he had a prescription for Adderall, according to an application for a search warrant. The drug is commonly used to treat persons with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

A computer check showed Reid has a valid Kansas operator’s license and multiple prior DUI contacts, according the warrant application.

Police have also seized Reid’s phone as part of the investigation to determine if he was using the device during or after the crash.

On Monday, the Kansas City Police Department reiterated in a statement that the crash investigation could take weeks to complete, as investigators may need need toxicology, crash reconstruction results and interviews from witnesses.

“We cannot discuss this case specifically, as it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that in any way,” the department’s statement read. “We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved.”

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be presented to the Jackson County prosecutor who will determine whether criminal charges would be filed.