Video: See details of Britt Reid crash that injured 5-year-old girl in Kansas City

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was driving 83 mph in a 65 mph zone in the seconds before a crash that severely injured a child on Interstate 435 earlier this year, according to details released Monday by Jackson County prosecutors.

The details, which included Reid’s speed, blood alcohol content and the exact path of his vehicle, were revealed in court documents made public after prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury. Reid, who is Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s son, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

The charges were filed more than two months after the Feb. 4 wreck left 5-year-old Ariel Young with a traumatic brain injury. They brought to light more information about exactly how the crash occurred than had been available in the previous weeks.

Because of Reid’s involvement, and his alleged admission that he had been drinking before the wreck, the incident made headlines across the country. An attorney representing the family appeared on Good Morning America in March, calling for serious charges. The crash also injured another child and two women who were inside the SUV at the time.

According to the charging documents, officers responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. at I-435 and Stadium Drive, just west of Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid had just left work and was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup on the entrance ramp to southbound I-435, according to the documents. Prosecutors allege he was traveling at nearly 20 mph over the speed limit when he plowed into a Chevrolet Impala stalled on the side of the road.

The impact caused Reid to steer right then hard left in an attempt to correct, according to the charging documents.

Now traveling 67 mph, Reid continued south and slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Traverse parked just over 200 feet south of the Impala.

The crash momentarily knocked unconscious Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller. When she woke, Miller found Ariel in the Traverse under the third seat that had folded over.

Reid later told police he had had “2-3 drinks,” before the wreck, according to court records. At the crash scene, police observed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red,” and conducted a field sobriety test.

Reid was taken to a hospital after complaining of stomach pain. He suffered a groin injury that required surgery. Once at the hospital, police obtained a search warrant and collected blood samples.

Reid had a serum blood alcohol content of .113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08.

On Monday the family’s attorney said Ariel was being treated at home after being released from the hospital April 2. She was unable to talk or walk and was being fed through a feeding tube. Ariel suffered a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematoma.

Reid turned himself in Monday and was released after posting a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court May 27.