‘Odor of alcoholic beverages’: See key details in Britt Reid search warrant documents

Court documents reveal that Kansas City police collected four vials of blood from Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid following a three-vehicle crash that injured two children, including a 5-year-old girl who sustained a brain injury.

The blood samples would determine the blood alcohol content and the presence of any controlled substances. Reid admitted to an arriving officer that he had between “two and three” alcoholic drinks some time before the crash that happened Thursday evening on Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive.

The child, who dispatchers said was “in and out” of consciousness as she was transported to an area hospital, remained in critical condition on Monday, according to Kansas City police. A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family said that the girl still had not woken up.

Reid also told the officer that he had a prescription for Adderall, according to an application for a search warrant. The drug is commonly used to treat persons with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Kansas City police said the crash happened at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, when a truck struck one vehicle and then another on the side of an entrance ramp to get on Interstate 435 near the Chiefs practice facility.

That truck, a white Dodge Ram Laramie, was driven by Britt Reid. The police officer said he could smell “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.” The officer also wrote that he observed Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red.” Reid allegedly admitted to the officer he had “2-3 drinks,” according to the search warrant application.

A portion of an application for a search warrant describes details of a car crash Thursday in Kansas City involving Britt Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The application was filed by a police officer in Jackson County Circuit Court to obtain a search warrant as part of the investigation. Jackson County Circuit Court

While still at the crash scene, the officer conducted a brief seated battery of “Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN), which is a standardized field sobriety test.

Reid was taken to Research Medical Center after complaining about stomach pain. Once he arrived at the hospital, investigators collected four vials of blood from Reid.

The blood draws were taken on two occasions 30 minutes apart from Reid and were drawn by a licensed physician, registered nurse or a trained medical technician who worked at the hospital.

The samples are to be examined for blood alcohol content and the presence of controlled substances.

The officer, according to the search warrant application, observed “four clues of impairment,” when he conducted another field sobriety test at the hospital.

A computer check showed Reid has a valid Kansas operator’s license and multiple prior DUI contacts, according the warrant application.

The warrant was returned on Friday and showed four vials of blood was collected from Britt Reid. No other details were listed.

Because the crash remains under investigation, citing the Missouri Sunshine law, Kansas City police have not released the names of those involved in the crash because no criminal charges have been filed and no one has died.

Police said with most serious injury or fatal crashes, it could take investigators weeks to determined what happened. Crash investigators would review toxicology, crash reconstruction, witness statements and other evidence.

“We cannot discuss this case specifically, as it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that in any way. We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved,” police said Monday in a written statement.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Britt, his son, underwent surgery following the crash and that he was doing better.

“I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Yeah, I have,” Andy Reid said. “My heart goes out to the young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that, so I have concerns obviously on both sides. Britt did have surgery; he’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Sam McDowell contributed to this report.