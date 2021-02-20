KC man charged with murder after triple shooting that left woman and her son dead

A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in a shooting that left a woman and her son dead Wednesday.

Dmarius Bozeman, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1900 block of Pennway Terrace where they found three people who had been shot, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Khasheme Strother, 35, and her son Raymond Hill, 19, were killed. Bozeman was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Three juveniles were in the town home when the shooting occurred. One of the witnesses said Bozeman and Strother were involved in an altercation when they heard gunshots, court documents said.

Bozeman told police that Strother was his girlfriend and that he had fired what he believed were warning shots, but then observed Strother on the floor, a probable cause statement said.

According to Bozeman, Hill later began firing at him and Bozeman shot back.

Strother and Hill’s deaths marked the 18th and 19th homicides in Kansas City this year.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash only bond.

Court records did not list an attorney for Bozeman.