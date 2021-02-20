Crash at traffic light on US 71 Highway in Kansas City leaves driver unresponsive

A driver with life-threatening injuries was unresponsive after an early Saturday morning crash with a large box truck stopped at a red traffic light at U.S. 71 Highway and 55th Street.

The silver Chevy Malibu drove into the rear of the stopped box truck, pushing it into the intersection, Kansas City Police spokeswoman Donna Drake said in an email. The crash occurred just after 1:45 a.m.

With the Chevy stuck under the back of the truck, the driver drove north and pulled over on the right shoulder. The drive of the box truck, which was from Texas making deliveries in Kansas City, was not injured.

Impairment is under investigation, police said.