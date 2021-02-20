Driver rushed to surgery after single-car crash on US 71 in KC critically injures two

Two people were transported to a hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash southbound on U.S. 71 Highway at 22nd Street, police said.

Just after 7:15 p.m. Friday, a tan Lincoln LS was traveling at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, Kansas City Police spokeswoman Donna Drake said in an email. The car crossed the other lanes of traffic and drove up the embankment, crashing into the bridge support on the west side of the highway.

Police said both the driver and a passenger had to be freed from the vehicle by the Kansas City Fire Department. Police said the driver was rushed into surgery.

Impairment cannot be determined at this time, Drake said. The Missouri Department of Transportation responded to check on damage to the bridge.