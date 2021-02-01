2 wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon in Raytown parking lot, police say

Two men were shot Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a Raytown business, according to police.

Officers responded about 1:08 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6600 block of Raytown Road, where they found one of the gunshot victims, according to the Raytown Police Department. He was taken to a hospital.

The second victim arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

A suspect had arranged to meet one of the victims and shot the men in the parking lot, police said. The shooter then fled the area.

The victims remain in stable condition, police said Monday afternoon.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.