Kansas City man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old and setting vehicle on fire

A Kansas City man was charged with murder and setting the vehicle containing the victim’s body on fire.

Keith J. Hernandez, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and burning and tampering with physical evidence, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Dec. 4, Kansas City police were dispatched to 10th and Winner Road on a report of a body that was discovered inside a burned vehicle, charging documents said.

The victim was identified as Devonta Dunson, 25. Dunson was shot twice in his vehicle while it was allegedly parked in front of Hernandez’s residence.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez then moved Dunson’s vehicle about five blocks and set it on fire.

Several home security cameras appeared to show the suspect’s movements between locations as well as the shooting, charging documents said.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.

Court records did not list an attorney for Hernandez.

Dunson’s death was the 175th homicide in 2020 in Kansas City. Last year ended with a record 182 homicides.