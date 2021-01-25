KCPD releases video of Trey Songz allegedly assaulting officer at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City police released stadium surveillance video of R&B artist Trey Songz allegedly punching an officer Sunday during the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Video from the incident shows Songz, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, strike the officer at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Songz’s attorney, John P. O’Connor, confirmed Songz was arrested following the altercation. He was released Monday morning from the Jackson County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City.

Fans complained during the game Sunday about a man who was not wearing a mask, according to police. He was not following the Arrowhead fan code of conduct or health department mandates, police said.

The fans asked private security to address the matter. The man, who police did not identify, refused to comply with Arrowhead security, police said. The video shows security had been called three times before the police officer arrived.

The video released by police shows Songz and the officer in a scuffle, though it is unclear what exactly took place.

Other fans turned around to watch the altercation. Songz allegedly punched the officer, which can be seen four minutes and 45 seconds into the video, and he held the officer in a headlock at five minutes and 20 seconds in the video, according to police.

O’Connor declined to comment on the video.

No criminal charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said.

In a statement Monday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with information, especially video of the altercation, to contact the sheriff’s office. Anyone with concerns in doing so can also contact prosecutors at 816-881-3812.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.