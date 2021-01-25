Jackson County deputy who shot woman in the back in Midtown pleads guilty to assault

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to shooting a woman in the back during an altercation near Westport.

Lauren N. Michael, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Prosecutors recommended a suspended execution of a six-year prison term with three years probation and 120 days of shock time in custody.

On Aug. 8. 2019, Michael began chasing a woman who had been riding on a Bird scooter that was traveling in the wrong direction near 37th and Main Street.

The woman, identified as Brittany Simeck, was located sitting on concrete steps in the 4000 block of Oak Street and a struggle ensued.

At the time, Michael said Simeck took her Taser away from her and shocked her with it. But investigators later cast doubt on that story. The Taser cartridges had been deployed within three seconds, which did not leave enough time for the physical altercation Michael’s had described, prosecutor’s said.

As Simeck attempted to run, Michael shot her in the back.

Michael shot and killed a man under similar circumstances in 2017 when she said a shoplifting suspect at a Raytown Walmart took her stun gun and shocked her with it. Donald Sneed III was killed.

Prosecutors declined to file charges. But after the Simeck shooting, officials said they would review Sneed’s death.